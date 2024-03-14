Oprah Winfrey is expected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award by GLAAD on March 14, 2024

Oprah Winfrey to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Oprah Winfrey just joined the list of her luminaries such as Barbra Streisand, Cher and Liza Minnelli as she would be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

According to Washington Blade, The Oprah Winfrey Show host would be honoured by GLAAD, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, on March 14, 2024.

This award would be a token of appreciation of Winfrey’s untiring advocacy and promotion of rights as well as equality, acceptance and understanding of the community.

Winfrey, a global media icon, philanthropist and longtime advocate of the LGBTQ community and their rights has secured her place as one of the most prominent and steadfast allies in the fight for equality, throughout her significant career.

The 70-year-old TV personality made a groundbreaking contract with King World Productions in 1986 which led to her having full ownership of The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Oprah Winfrey has since then, used her platform to consistently break stereotypes and toxic societal patterns by highlighting important social issues such as racial equality, LGBTQ rights as well as women empowerment.