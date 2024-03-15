 
menu
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito reunite for new film

Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the iconic duo are gearing up for their onscreen comeback

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, March 15, 2024

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito reunite for a new film
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito reunite for a new film

Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the­ legendary actors known for their dynamic on-scre­en chemistry, are se­t to recreate the­ir magic once more, promising an unforgettable­ cinematic experie­nce.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the Matilda actor shared that he and Arnold and working to grace the silver screens together with a project and it won't be a Twins sequel. 

This news come­s shortly after their unexpe­cted appearance toge­ther at the 96th Academy Awards ce­remony, delighting fans worldwide.

Speaking about his ‘buddy’, Danny shared, “We have a good time together. We're trying to do another movie together.”

Asserting that this isn’t just a hopeful whim he confirmed the involvement of Warner Bros Studios and shared, “There's a script being written”.

Reflecting on his friendship with Arnold, he recalled, “We would see each other once in a while, you know, not at the gym because I don't go", he joked.

“But we're looking forward to getting back up there on the screen. So, fingers crossed, next year we'll be in production with something. We always have a good time together. He's a sweet guy.”

Notable to mention that the 79-year-old filmmaker has been friends with the Terminator actor before filming the 1988 comedy Twins but remained close ever since.

The two actors have palpable chemistry and have reunited for Last Action Hero in 1993 and later for their 1994 comedy flick Junior.

Earlier in February 2024, Arnold Schwarzenegger reflected on working together with Danny and remarked, “It’s just a match made in heaven”. 

Prince William sends strong message to critics related to Kate Middleton amid photo controversy
Prince William sends strong message to critics related to Kate Middleton amid photo controversy
Meghan Markle makes THIS major decision as she returns to Instagram video
Meghan Markle makes THIS major decision as she returns to Instagram
Cardi B sparks debate with recent controversial ‘Feminist' comment
Cardi B sparks debate with recent controversial ‘Feminist' comment
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon ready to commit on ‘deeper level'
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon ready to commit on ‘deeper level'
Zayn Malik reveals One Direction is 'jealous' of his 'prized possession'
Zayn Malik reveals One Direction is 'jealous' of his 'prized possession'
Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol's agencies break silence on their dating rumors
Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol's agencies break silence on their dating rumors
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast marks first reunion after Andre Braugher's death
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast marks first reunion after Andre Braugher's death
Kali Uchis, Don Toliver announce birth of their first child
Kali Uchis, Don Toliver announce birth of their first child
Kate Middleton faces serious warning for 'manipulated' Mother's Day picture
Kate Middleton faces serious warning for 'manipulated' Mother's Day picture
Joe Manganiello 'moves fast' with new girlfriend after Sofia Vergara divorce
Joe Manganiello 'moves fast' with new girlfriend after Sofia Vergara divorce
Gwyneth Paltrow makes shocking confession about her social media accounts
Gwyneth Paltrow makes shocking confession about her social media accounts
Da'Vine Joy Randolph reveals why Oscar win is 'life-changing'
Da'Vine Joy Randolph reveals why Oscar win is 'life-changing'