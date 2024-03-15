Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito reunite for new film

Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the iconic duo are gearing up for their onscreen comeback

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito reunite for a new film

Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the­ legendary actors known for their dynamic on-scre­en chemistry, are se­t to recreate the­ir magic once more, promising an unforgettable­ cinematic experie­nce.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the Matilda actor shared that he and Arnold and working to grace the silver screens together with a project and it won't be a Twins sequel.

This news come­s shortly after their unexpe­cted appearance toge­ther at the 96th Academy Awards ce­remony, delighting fans worldwide.

Speaking about his ‘buddy’, Danny shared, “We have a good time together. We're trying to do another movie together.”

Asserting that this isn’t just a hopeful whim he confirmed the involvement of Warner Bros Studios and shared, “There's a script being written”.

Reflecting on his friendship with Arnold, he recalled, “We would see each other once in a while, you know, not at the gym because I don't go", he joked.

“But we're looking forward to getting back up there on the screen. So, fingers crossed, next year we'll be in production with something. We always have a good time together. He's a sweet guy.”

Notable to mention that the 79-year-old filmmaker has been friends with the Terminator actor before filming the 1988 comedy Twins but remained close ever since.

The two actors have palpable chemistry and have reunited for Last Action Hero in 1993 and later for their 1994 comedy flick Junior.

Earlier in February 2024, Arnold Schwarzenegger reflected on working together with Danny and remarked, “It’s just a match made in heaven”.