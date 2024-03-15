 
menu
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton's bid to push away people will cost a lot: ‘Insular woman!'

Kate Middleton has just been put on blast for pushing away the people ‘for good’ with her erected towering wall

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, March 15, 2024

Kate Middleton has just been called out for building a towering wall against her and the public with her bid to hide the truth about her procedure from the world.

Claims of this nature, about Kate Middleton have been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Kay.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most candid pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece he compared King Charles’ approach to his health with that of Kate Middleton.

It began with the words, “How easy it is to contrast the approach of King Charles to his cancer diagnosis with that of his daughter-in-law.”

Because “He has been open and candid about his illness, going out of his way to be seen. In this way the King has eased concerns by inviting the public to share in his journey — at least so far.”

But “neither the reason for Kate’s surgery nor the nature of her complaint has been disclosed. Perhaps in years gone by — before social media — such a position could be sustained, but these days it is virtually impossible.”

So “much of what is being posted online is not just inaccurate and unpleasant but also hurtful.”

Later on into the chat Mr Kay “Could she and William have handled things differently? With their overriding desire to protect the Princess’s privacy and keep medical matters to themselves, I suspect they could not.”

Before concluding he also added, “But there is another issue at play here. The couple have erected a towering wall around their family life which rightly screens them from prying eyes. But at a cost: it has contributed to a sense that they can be insular and rather remote.”

Hans Zimmer to bring orchestral tour in North America after 7 years
Hans Zimmer to bring orchestral tour in North America after 7 years
Tom Cruise sets his eyes on THIS beauty after Elsina Khayrova split video
Tom Cruise sets his eyes on THIS beauty after Elsina Khayrova split
Royal experts react to Meghan Markle Instagram launch video
Royal experts react to Meghan Markle Instagram launch
Justin Timberlake drops new album ‘Everything I Thought It Was': ‘My best work'
Justin Timberlake drops new album ‘Everything I Thought It Was': ‘My best work'
‘Distressed' Prince William trying to shield Kate Middleton amid scandal
‘Distressed' Prince William trying to shield Kate Middleton amid scandal
Prince William shares first post as Kate Middleton's controversial photo receives warning
Prince William shares first post as Kate Middleton's controversial photo receives warning
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito reunite for new film
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito reunite for new film
Prince William sends strong message to critics related to Kate Middleton amid photo controversy
Prince William sends strong message to critics related to Kate Middleton amid photo controversy
Meghan Markle makes THIS major decision as she returns to Instagram video
Meghan Markle makes THIS major decision as she returns to Instagram
Cardi B sparks debate with recent controversial ‘Feminist' comment
Cardi B sparks debate with recent controversial ‘Feminist' comment
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon ready to commit on ‘deeper level'
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon ready to commit on ‘deeper level'
Zayn Malik reveals One Direction is 'jealous' of his 'prized possession'
Zayn Malik reveals One Direction is 'jealous' of his 'prized possession'