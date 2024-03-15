Kate Middleton's bid to push away people will cost a lot: ‘Insular woman!'

Kate Middleton has just been put on blast for pushing away the people ‘for good’ with her erected towering wall

Kate Middleton has just been called out for building a towering wall against her and the public with her bid to hide the truth about her procedure from the world.



Claims of this nature, about Kate Middleton have been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Kay.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most candid pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece he compared King Charles’ approach to his health with that of Kate Middleton.

It began with the words, “How easy it is to contrast the approach of King Charles to his cancer diagnosis with that of his daughter-in-law.”

Because “He has been open and candid about his illness, going out of his way to be seen. In this way the King has eased concerns by inviting the public to share in his journey — at least so far.”

But “neither the reason for Kate’s surgery nor the nature of her complaint has been disclosed. Perhaps in years gone by — before social media — such a position could be sustained, but these days it is virtually impossible.”

So “much of what is being posted online is not just inaccurate and unpleasant but also hurtful.”

Later on into the chat Mr Kay “Could she and William have handled things differently? With their overriding desire to protect the Princess’s privacy and keep medical matters to themselves, I suspect they could not.”

Before concluding he also added, “But there is another issue at play here. The couple have erected a towering wall around their family life which rightly screens them from prying eyes. But at a cost: it has contributed to a sense that they can be insular and rather remote.”