Adam Sandler and George Clooney unite for the first time for a Noah Baumbach’s project

Adam Sandle­r, George Clooney join force­s for unique film venture

Adam Sandler and Ge­orge Clooney unite the­ir talents in an extraordinary collaboration for the highly acclaimed filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

Netflix announced the cast of the upcoming untitled film and described it as a “funny, coming-of-age film about adults”.

The movie will feature the unique duo of Clooney and Sandler alongside Laura Dern (reuniting with Baumbach after the Oscar-winning performance in Marriage Story, 2019), Billy Crudup (Gypsy) and Riley Keough (American Honey).

The said the movie is dubbed as Baumbach’s biggest movie in terms of talent as other than the aforementioned stars, it includes a star-studded ensemble of Jim Broadbent, Lard Eidnger, Grace Edwards, Patsy Ferran, Isla Fisher, Thaddea Graham, Josh Hamilton, Charlie Rowe, Patrick Wilson and many more.

Apart from Clooney and Sandler's, Netflix announced another exciting reunion in the film.

After co-writing the Oscar-nominated Barbie, Baumbach is teaming up with wife Greta Gerwig again for this project. Notable to mention that they have previously teamed up for Greenberg (2010), Frances Ha (2012) Mistress America (2015) and White Noise (2022).

Despite their first movie together, Adam Sandler and George Clooney have met each other before.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in 2019, Sandler revealed that he and Jennifer Aniston once went to Clooney’s house while filming Murder Mystery.

He shared, “George and his wife invited Jennifer Aniston and me, so we went over to their house. They made us homemade pizza. It was an amazing time.”