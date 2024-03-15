 
menu
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles finally breaks silence on Kate Middleton photo scandal

King Charles is aware of the situation his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton is currently facing over photo scandal

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, March 15, 2024

King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton photo scandal

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has sparked controversy by sharing an edited photo on Mother’s Day as she is currently recuperating from abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton has issued apology over photo controversy, saying: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

Now, a source has disclosed King Charles reaction over the whole ordeal, which is being dubbed "KateGate."

The insider at Buckingham Palace, while speaking to Harper's Bazaar, per Miami Herald, claims that King Charles is being "kept abreast" of the swirling rumors as he is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

However, the royal insider went on to say, ultimately, the monarch "isn't too concerned" about the situation and just brushing off the accusations.

Kate Middleton caused the world to go completely mad
Kate Middleton caused the world to go completely mad
Prince William celebrates 25 years of the Diana Award
Prince William celebrates 25 years of the Diana Award
Prince William's silence over Kate Middleton branded ‘necessary reaction' to Prince Harry
Prince William's silence over Kate Middleton branded ‘necessary reaction' to Prince Harry
Kate Middleton reacts on Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair gossip video
Kate Middleton reacts on Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair gossip
Adam Sandle­r, George Clooney join force­s for unique film venture
Adam Sandle­r, George Clooney join force­s for unique film venture
Nicki Minaj shares glimpses of her Pink Friday Tour 2
Nicki Minaj shares glimpses of her Pink Friday Tour 2
Kate Middleton's bid to push away people will cost a lot: ‘Insular woman!'
Kate Middleton's bid to push away people will cost a lot: ‘Insular woman!'
Hans Zimmer to bring orchestral tour in North America after 7 years
Hans Zimmer to bring orchestral tour in North America after 7 years
Tom Cruise sets his eyes on THIS beauty after Elsina Khayrova split video
Tom Cruise sets his eyes on THIS beauty after Elsina Khayrova split
Royal experts react to Meghan Markle Instagram launch video
Royal experts react to Meghan Markle Instagram launch
Justin Timberlake drops new album ‘Everything I Thought It Was': ‘My best work'
Justin Timberlake drops new album ‘Everything I Thought It Was': ‘My best work'
‘Distressed' Prince William trying to shield Kate Middleton amid scandal
‘Distressed' Prince William trying to shield Kate Middleton amid scandal