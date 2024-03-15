King Charles finally breaks silence on Kate Middleton photo scandal

King Charles is aware of the situation his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton is currently facing over photo scandal

King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton photo scandal

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has sparked controversy by sharing an edited photo on Mother’s Day as she is currently recuperating from abdominal surgery.



Kate Middleton has issued apology over photo controversy, saying: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

Now, a source has disclosed King Charles reaction over the whole ordeal, which is being dubbed "KateGate."

The insider at Buckingham Palace, while speaking to Harper's Bazaar, per Miami Herald, claims that King Charles is being "kept abreast" of the swirling rumors as he is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

However, the royal insider went on to say, ultimately, the monarch "isn't too concerned" about the situation and just brushing off the accusations.