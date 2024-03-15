Golden Globe winning ‘Squid Game' star found guilty of sexual misconduct with co-star

'Squid Game' star O Yeong-su has been convicted of molesting a co-star

'Squid Game' star O Yeong-su has been convicted of molesting a co-star

Squid Game star O Yeong-su has been found guilty of sexual misconduct with a past co-star by a court in South Korea.

The Golden Globe-winning actor was convicted of molesting the actress twice on different occasions back in 2017. The duo worked together in a play and were touring for it at the time. The actress said he touched her inappropriately during the tour and once again outside her home.

The charges were brought against the 79-year-old in 2022, when he had just won the Golden Globe for his supporting role in Squid Game, making him the first South Korean to take home the honor. He was then nominated for an Emmy and was said to be one of South Korea’s most successful actors.

Yeong-su was found guilty by judge Jeong Yeon-ju who said that the victim’s account was "consistent...and appear to be statements that cannot be made without actually experiencing them."

The Squid Game star has maintained his innocence throughout the case proceedings, saying that he only held the actress’ hand.

Speaking with Korean news broadcaster JTBC, he said, "I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake.”

"I apologized because [she] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges."