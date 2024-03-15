 
menu
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Golden Globe winning ‘Squid Game' star found guilty of sexual misconduct with co-star

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Friday, March 15, 2024

Squid Game star O Yeong-su has been convicted of molesting a co-star
'Squid Game' star O Yeong-su has been convicted of molesting a co-star

Squid Game star O Yeong-su has been found guilty of sexual misconduct with a past co-star by a court in South Korea.

The Golden Globe-winning actor was convicted of molesting the actress twice on different occasions back in 2017. The duo worked together in a play and were touring for it at the time. The actress said he touched her inappropriately during the tour and once again outside her home.

The charges were brought against the 79-year-old in 2022, when he had just won the Golden Globe for his supporting role in Squid Game, making him the first South Korean to take home the honor. He was then nominated for an Emmy and was said to be one of South Korea’s most successful actors.

Yeong-su was found guilty by judge Jeong Yeon-ju who said that the victim’s account was "consistent...and appear to be statements that cannot be made without actually experiencing them."

The Squid Game star has maintained his innocence throughout the case proceedings, saying that he only held the actress’ hand.

Speaking with Korean news broadcaster JTBC, he said, "I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake.”

"I apologized because [she] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges."

David Foster makes triumphant return to jazz after 8-year hiatus: 'I just got bored'
David Foster makes triumphant return to jazz after 8-year hiatus: 'I just got bored'
Meghan Markle's new brand broken down: ‘Desperate for prestige and status'
Meghan Markle's new brand broken down: ‘Desperate for prestige and status'
Gary Goldsmith reveals date of Princess Kate's return to duties video
Gary Goldsmith reveals date of Princess Kate's return to duties
Paul Rudd joined by 'Ghostbusters' Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd at new movie­'s premiere
Paul Rudd joined by 'Ghostbusters' Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd at new movie­'s premiere
Kate Middleton stuns Prince William with shock decision
Kate Middleton stuns Prince William with shock decision
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit for another explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit for another explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey
Kate Middleton's uncle calls for Prince Harry to renounce his title
Kate Middleton's uncle calls for Prince Harry to renounce his title
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reach major milestone with 'final step' into divorce
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reach major milestone with 'final step' into divorce
Kim Kardashian attends another Kanye West show: See pic
Kim Kardashian attends another Kanye West show: See pic
King Charles finally breaks silence on Kate Middleton photo scandal video
King Charles finally breaks silence on Kate Middleton photo scandal
Kate Middleton caused the world to go completely mad
Kate Middleton caused the world to go completely mad
Prince William celebrates 25 years of the Diana Award
Prince William celebrates 25 years of the Diana Award