Photo: Jason Momoa laments getting a 'dad body'

Jason Momoa gushed over his longtime pal, Lenny Kravitz.

As fans will know, Jason and Lenny, both were related to the actress Lisa Bonet.

Before tying the knot with the Aquaman hitmaker in 2017, Lisa was married to the singer, Lenny Kravitz.

As per the findings of People, when Jason was with Lisa, he also became friends with Lenny and has continued to keep the friendship till date.

In a recent chat with the outlet, On The Roam star commented on the praiseworthy looks of his best friend, who is also American singer and songwriter.

After seeing Lenny’s cover shoot for People, Jason stated, “Oh my God, he looks amazing.”

“I mean, he is the most beautiful man in the world. It's insane. Guy just ate,” he proudly gushed.

Speaking of his physique, Jason lamented, “Every day I'm getting fatter.”

“And I'm like, 'How did you get another ab?’ ‘What the h*** am I? Oh, man,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that The Cosby show alum filed for divorce from Jason, nearly 18 years after they were first romantically linked, in 2023.

The actress shares a daughter, Zoe Kravitz, with Lenny Kravitz and two kids, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, with Jason Momoa.