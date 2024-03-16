Blake Lively mocks Kate Middleton's photoshop controversy?

Blake Lively seems to have taken some real inspiration from the royal drama surrounding Kate Middleton.

The 36-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to announce her latest Betty Buzz campaign.

The Gossip Girl alum, who founded the sparkling mixer company in 2021, announced four new flavors of her Betty Buzz and Betty Booze drinks, launching in May.

Her Instagram post featured a picture of herself with a lot of editing mishaps which seemed a reference of the controversy around Kate’s Mother's Day photo.

“I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA,” she penned in the caption.

The cover photo of her carousel showed Blake sitting in a chair next to a pool as she held one of the new flavors of her beverage brand.

Featuring Photoshop fails, the snap depicted her right hand thumb to be abnormally large whereas the chair also seemed to be disconnected from its arms. Moreover, it also featured a disproportionate lemon falling from the sky above Blake.

The actress’ parody photo comes after Kate shared a “heavily-manipulated” photo with her kids which led to agencies like Associated Press and Reuters to release a "kill photo" notification.

The Princess of Wales later apologized in a statement, saying: “Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”