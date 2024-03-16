Before release Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' breaks world record

The Fall Guy is set to roll out in theatres on May 3. But, Ryan Gosling's movie made a mark before release after the action comedy broke a Guinness World Record of 2006's Casino Royale for most cannon rolls in a car.



The stuntman behind the feat was Logan Holladay, who shattered the long-held record by eight and a half rolls compared to the previous seven rolls.

On the screening of the movie, he was awarded the certificate by the film's lead in Los Angeles on March 13.

Explaining the significance of the record, Universal Pictures handed out a press release, "The cannon roll, a classic stunt dating back to the early days of cinema, involves fitting a cannon-like apparatus beneath a car that shoots toward the ground."

It continued, "As the vehicle reaches a designated speed, the mechanism triggers and propels the car into a series of rolls. Holladay executed the stunt behind the wheel of a modified Jeep Grand Cherokee fitted with an external fiberglass body."