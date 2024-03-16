Tom Cruise ‘moves heaven and earth' for ‘MI:8' to be on track

Mission Impossible 8 is already running behind schedule and the latest roadblock in England was the last thing the film would want. So, defying the setbacks, Tom Cruise reportedly arranged on-air flights for the cast and crew to avoid the truck jam.

Well-placed sources reveal the M25 in Surrey is announced to be closed on the weekend for on-site work.

But, highway junctions 10 and 11 are near the movie’s set location at Longcross Studios - so the roadblock will hinder the schedule that is on a deadline of 2025.

Thus, to solve the matter, the megastar hired helicopters to take the cast and crew from the Battersea helipad in London to the desired location.

The over-the-top efforts of Tom Reacher came on the heels of several delays of the eighth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise.

"The M25 closure is a headache for most people but not for Tom. He is so keen to keep Mission: Impossible 8 in production that he’s got helicopters on standby in London to fly his crew over to Longcross,” the insider revealed.

Explaining Tom’s moving heaven and earth for his dear project, the source told The Sun, “It sounds excessive but delaying work on the film is a bigger problem and Tom is such a professional — he’d move heaven and Earth to keep the show on the road."

Further commenting, the bird chirped, “Just like a scene out of one of Tom’s films" as staff are "flown in by chopper" so that filming can continue over the weekend.”