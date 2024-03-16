 
menu
Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Scrutiny follows Bianca Censori as she wears bold outfits in public

By
Melanie Walker
|

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Scrutiny follows Bianca Censori as she wears bold outfits in public
Scrutiny follows Bianca Censori as she wears bold outfits in public

Bianca Censori may not be so innocent as reports suggest that she was forced by Kanye West to wear bold outfits — but she might be on board for the shocking fashion choices, a PR guru claimed.

Top PR expert Mark Borkowski believes the Donda hitmaker is borrowing the publicity trick from Kim Kardashian’s playbook that involved being in the news for a variety of reasons — but the Chicago rapper is overdoing it.

“Kanye understands outrage and is trying to break the Internet. I think a lot of people are starting to feel rather uncomfortable, despite everything he's said, about that he feels he can do whatever he wants with his partner,” the expert shared.

However, the PR strategist claims that Yeezy architecture may not have any qualms about following Ye’s orders on managing her fashion choices.

“There is a line here drawn between those who believe this is control and those who believe that this woman is complicit and fully involved with this freak show."

"But it is a weird freak show that everybody is engaging with and some are enjoying these quite explicit photos.”

To remain relevant in public, Mark said Kanye is using Bianca’s body, “I think we'll be looking back at this if a rift appears between them as something that is something exploitative. Some of the dresses are built for craving for publicity.”

More From Entertainment:

The one reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be welcomed back by Firm video

The one reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be welcomed back by Firm

Kate Middleton royal return: Health expert shares major update

Kate Middleton royal return: Health expert shares major update
Tom Cruise ‘moves heaven and earth' for ‘MI:8' to be on track video

Tom Cruise ‘moves heaven and earth' for ‘MI:8' to be on track
Ariana Grande celebrates massive 'eternal sunshine' success

Ariana Grande celebrates massive 'eternal sunshine' success
William Shatner spills the beans on marrying for the fifth time

William Shatner spills the beans on marrying for the fifth time
Dr. Dre speaks out about quarrel with Snoop Dogg in public

Dr. Dre speaks out about quarrel with Snoop Dogg in public
Meghan Markle called out for social media return after vowing to keep away

Meghan Markle called out for social media return after vowing to keep away
Rose Hanbury finally breaks silence on alleged affair with Prince William video

Rose Hanbury finally breaks silence on alleged affair with Prince William
Expert decodes tweet of Kim Kardashian that is a decade old video

Expert decodes tweet of Kim Kardashian that is a decade old
Meghan Markle slammed for making ‘money out of royal status' with new brand video

Meghan Markle slammed for making ‘money out of royal status' with new brand
Anti-monarchy group reveals truth about Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair video

Anti-monarchy group reveals truth about Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair
Kai Cenat and Kanye West in contentious DM battle: ‘You a pawn' video

Kai Cenat and Kanye West in contentious DM battle: ‘You a pawn'