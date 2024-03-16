Scrutiny follows Bianca Censori as she wears bold outfits in public

Bianca Censori may not be so innocent as reports suggest that she was forced by Kanye West to wear bold outfits — but she might be on board for the shocking fashion choices, a PR guru claimed.



Top PR expert Mark Borkowski believes the Donda hitmaker is borrowing the publicity trick from Kim Kardashian’s playbook that involved being in the news for a variety of reasons — but the Chicago rapper is overdoing it.

“Kanye understands outrage and is trying to break the Internet. I think a lot of people are starting to feel rather uncomfortable, despite everything he's said, about that he feels he can do whatever he wants with his partner,” the expert shared.



However, the PR strategist claims that Yeezy architecture may not have any qualms about following Ye’s orders on managing her fashion choices.

“There is a line here drawn between those who believe this is control and those who believe that this woman is complicit and fully involved with this freak show."

"But it is a weird freak show that everybody is engaging with and some are enjoying these quite explicit photos.”

To remain relevant in public, Mark said Kanye is using Bianca’s body, “I think we'll be looking back at this if a rift appears between them as something that is something exploitative. Some of the dresses are built for craving for publicity.”