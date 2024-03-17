 
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Henry Cavill to possibly join 'Deadpool 3' cast

Eloise Wells Morin
Sunday, March 17, 2024

Henry Cavill might be making an appearance in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie as none other than Wolverine, but in another universe!

According to different pseudonymous accounts and reporters, chances of Henry Cavill portraying Wolverine in the multiverse is pretty high.

His version will be wearing a long brown coat when he shows up, and this will be Cavill’s first appearance in the Marvel universe, according to GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT.

The outlet also reassured that they had received this piece of information from the same source that had previously spilled credible information about Linda Cardellini voicing Lylla the Otter in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Fans had been raving about wanting an appearance from the 40-year-old British actor in the Deadpool 3 movie and had speculated his role as Captain Britain.

The outlet confirmed that even though Cavill might not be portraying one of the fan-favourite characters of the film, the future possibilities of it should not be snubbed.

Another account verified the news via their X account, formerly known as Twitter and said, “I can confirm that Henry Cavill will in fact play a Wolverine variant in Deadpool & Wolverine."

