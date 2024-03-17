Photo: Michael B. Jordan dishes details about 'the worst part' of life

Michael B. Jordan reportedly admitted being lonely in his life’s journey.

The Black Panther alum sat down for a chat on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, where he got candid about his romantic life.

Michael started the discussion by stating the things he loves to do and said, "I love multitasking; I love juggling, the balancing act that I do. “

Nonetheless, he acknowledged, “The worst part is the loneliness that comes with that,” adding, "There's a loneliness that I have."

He also explained, “The responsibility that you have is isolating, and the weight is isolating,"

"So I think the worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands, and sometimes falling into the spaces of just being alone, feeling alone," he confessed.

In conclusion, Michael professed, "I want a family [eventually]," "But” he claims that “it would take a very special person to understand and grow with me."

For the unfamiliar, Michael B. Jordan’s comments come after his split from the fashion model, Lori Harvey, in 2022.

Following their split, an insider shared with People that the former pair “are both completely heartbroken," before claiming "They still love each other."