 
menu
Sunday, March 17, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Michael B. Jordan dishes details about 'the worst part' of life

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Photo: Michael B. Jordan dishes details about the worst part of life
Photo: Michael B. Jordan dishes details about 'the worst part' of life

Michael B. Jordan reportedly admitted being lonely in his life’s journey.

The Black Panther alum sat down for a chat on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, where he got candid about his romantic life.

Michael started the discussion by stating the things he loves to do and said, "I love multitasking; I love juggling, the balancing act that I do. “

Nonetheless, he acknowledged, “The worst part is the loneliness that comes with that,” adding, "There's a loneliness that I have."

He also explained, “The responsibility that you have is isolating, and the weight is isolating,"

"So I think the worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands, and sometimes falling into the spaces of just being alone, feeling alone," he confessed.

In conclusion, Michael professed, "I want a family [eventually]," "But” he claims that “it would take a very special person to understand and grow with me."

For the unfamiliar, Michael B. Jordan’s comments come after his split from the fashion model, Lori Harvey, in 2022.

Following their split, an insider shared with People that the former pair “are both completely heartbroken," before claiming "They still love each other."

More From Entertainment:

William Shatner reflects on 'Star Trek''s final gig

William Shatner reflects on 'Star Trek''s final gig
Lindsay Lohan embraces motherhood with expert advice

Lindsay Lohan embraces motherhood with expert advice
Brad Pitt's involvement in Sharon Stone, Billy Baldwin feud REVEALED

Brad Pitt's involvement in Sharon Stone, Billy Baldwin feud REVEALED
Henry Cavill to possibly join 'Deadpool 3' cast

Henry Cavill to possibly join 'Deadpool 3' cast
Johnny Depp lands another accusation after Amber Heard drama

Johnny Depp lands another accusation after Amber Heard drama
MrBeast uploads shocking new challenge

MrBeast uploads shocking new challenge
Oprah Winfrey addresses weight loss and upcoming fresh special

Oprah Winfrey addresses weight loss and upcoming fresh special
Willie Nelson receives appreciation from ACM on new song 'The Border'

Willie Nelson receives appreciation from ACM on new song 'The Border'
Shakira drops bombshell confession about ex-Gerard Pique

Shakira drops bombshell confession about ex-Gerard Pique
Jennifer Aniston considered for role in iconic 'NCIS'?

Jennifer Aniston considered for role in iconic 'NCIS'?
Here's Why Yoko Ono, John Lennon shocked Paul McCartney, George Harrison

Here's Why Yoko Ono, John Lennon shocked Paul McCartney, George Harrison
Dwayne Johnson opens up about ‘things' that are close to him

Dwayne Johnson opens up about ‘things' that are close to him