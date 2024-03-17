Meghan Markle wants to benefit from Kate Middleton's crisis?

Meghan Markle is reportedly trying to use Kate Middleton’s struggle to reconcile their relationship, however, the latter is "likely" to push her away.

The Princess of Wales went through an abdominal surgery in January and has remained alien from the public eye which purportedly led her to share a “heavily-edited” picture on Mother’s Day.

After receiving backlash for the photoshop mishaps, Kate apologized in a statement, saying, “Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

A royal expert told the Mirror that Meghan, who has been a target of online trolls, could use the drama to patch things up. Moreover, he claimed that the Duchess of Sussex "reached out several times" and was "genuinely worried" about her sister-in-law’s health.

However, another expert named Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that Kate “would never” take Meghan’s advice.

“I don’t think Kate would ever consider Meghan - who spent such a very short time in the royal fold - as an appropriate or qualified person to give her advice or support,” she claimed.

Jennie continued: “This is a time for Kate to concentrate on regaining her strength, physically and mentally, and I don’t imagine she would welcome tackling the family rift right now."