Chris brown rants about being punished for abusing Rihanna 15 years ago

Rihanna's ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown just ranted out on still being criticized for the mistake he did at the age of 17, which is assaulting Rihanna.



The hip hop artist took it to the Instagram Stories and ranted about it after he withdrew from the NBA's All-Star Celebrity game due to concerns from sponsors.

Chris wrote, "I was asked by the NBA to play in the all-star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn't do IT because of their sponsors," Brown added, "At this point, I'm sick of people bothering me and I'm tired of living in the f****** past."

Chris continued by adding more stories all written in caps, "I DON'T WANT TO BE ACCEPTED FROM NONE OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND FAKE CELEBRITIES.I AM KING IN MY OWN LANE YOUR FAVE AIN'T GOT S*** ON ME AND THEY KNOW IT. AIN'T FINNA TAP DANCE FOR APPROVAL. YOU WILL BEG FORGIVENESS OF ME THAT I DO KNOW.I POSTED THE EMAILS SO YALL COULD SEE. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit courtside… NOT F****** HAPPENING." (sic)

In February 2023 he again ranted on similar issue via Instagram Stories and said, "If y'all still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old please kiss my whole entire a**," Brown said. "I'm f****** 33. I'm so tired of y'all running with this narrative... All y'all can s*** my d*** disrespectfully."

For those unversed, Chris Brown violently attacked his then girlfriend Rihanna before the Grammy awards in 2009 and the pictures of abused Rihanna surfaced, with cut lips, swollen eyes and bruises all over her face.

He was charged with domestic assault, but he beseeched guilty, and put a deal to avoid jail in exchange for community service, counseling, a restraining order and probation.