Khloé Kardashian reveals reason for family speeches ban

Khloé Kardashian reveals reason for being ban from giving speeches

The reality stars of the shoe, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are banned from giving speeches at family gatherings.

Kourtney revealed that through an Instagram story by reposting photos from the recent launch of her wellness brand, Lemme.

There she was asked to give a speech and wrote, "I gave up giving speeches after @khloekardashian and I gave a drunken speech together at @kimkardashian’s second wedding and somehow here I am…”

Later Khloé testified to Kourtney's story by sharing the story to her own Instagram handle and wrote “This is a true story although she [Kourtney] used the word ‘gave up, we were been BANNED from speeches ever since that wedding”.

Khloé added, “It was not pretty for either one of us but I’m sure mostly every person in attendance enjoyed our speech that evening. I vote to Bring Kourt and Kokes speeches back! Who’s with me.”

At The Late Late Show with James Cordan in 2014, Khloé admitted that she was banned from giving speeches at her sister Kim’s wedding with Kanye West.

Khloé said, “I’m such a talker, and I feel like I’m such an open book, but I did get banned from speaking at Kim and Kanye’s wedding."