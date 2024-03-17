 
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton shares first statement as Rose Hanbury reacts to affair rumours with Prince William

Eloise Wells Morin
Sunday, March 17, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing recuperation from abdominal surgery, has released her first public statement after Rose Hanbury broke her silence on alleged affair with Prince William.

Kate Middleton took to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, and wished her fans St Patrick's Day as the Princess of Wales is unable to attend the annual Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade due to ongoing health condition.

Kate Middleton is Colonel of the Irish Guards, but due to her ongoing recovery from abdominal surgery she still has not returned to public-facing royal duties.

Taking to social media, the palace apparently on behalf of Kate Middleton, shared the video to give sneak peak of the Irish Guards rehearsing for their annual parade, saying “Sláinte to all those celebrating today!”

Kate Middleton’s message reads: “Happy St Patrick’s Day!”

The Princess of Wales became honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The future queen’s latest message came as rumors have flooded the social media again that the future king is having an affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert waded into 'Katespiracy.'

Meanwhile, according to Business Insider, as Kensington Palace has declined to comment, Hanbury, through her lawyers have dismissed the affair rumours with William.

Hanbury says through her lawyers "the rumours are completely false."

