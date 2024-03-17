 

Eloise Wells Morin

Paul McCartney thought THIS John Lennon album was ‘unimpressive'

Eloise Wells Morin
Sunday, March 17, 2024

Paul McCartney reportedly did not find John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Two Virgins very interesting.

For those unfamiliar, Two Virgins is the couple’s debut recording, which was released in the year 1968.

Following its release, the record received severe backlash for its ‘explicit cover,’ where Yoko Ono and her husband John Lennon posed completely naked.

At that time, John Lennon claimed that his bandmate Paul was bothered after seeing the “nudity”, but Paul denied his claims in The Beatles Anthology and said, “The Two Virgins record itself I didn’t find that interesting.”

He also explained, “The music wasn’t shocking to me because I’d made a lot like that myself.”

“I think John may have got some ideas from when I had a couple of Brennell tape recorders. I used to bounce sounds between them and multi-track to make crazy tapes for friends late at night,” he continued at that time, simply adding, “It was just ambient music.”

He even mentioned, “John asked me how I did it, so I showed him how to plug the machines up,” after which he insited that John could have done a better job and jumped to another topic.  

