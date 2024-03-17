Ariana Grande excites fans with 'eternal sunshine' BTS video

Ariana Grande just detailed the making of her music video for we can’t be friends (wait for your love) the second track of her album, eternal sunshine.

The God Is A Woman singer took to her official Instagram account to upload a video featuring clips from her latest music video as well as behind the scene shots.

During the video, when Grande and her co-star, Evan Peters, are playing at an arcade with a claw machine, the two share very friendly and cute interactions while filming.

The video, set to the tune of the aforementioned song, also shows a mini clip where Grande refers to the set of her music video as “my crib”.

Shortly after the video was posted, many fans took to the comments section to comment about how they love these clips Grande has been posting recently.



“We are loving all of this bts magic!” a fan wrote.

Meanwhile a rather famous make-up artist who has supposedly worked with Peters, commented, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Evan smile so much. We need a rom-com!”

Ariana Grande released her seventh studio album, eternal sunshine on March 8, 2024 along with the official music video of her song, we can’t be friends (wait for your love).