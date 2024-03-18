 
Monday, March 18, 2024
Melanie Walker

Gordon Ramsay reacts to daughter new post with caution

Melanie Walker
Monday, March 18, 2024

Gordon Ramsay is warning his daughter to drive safely after she boasted about the flashy car on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Holly posted a photo of her new luxurious Aston Martin DBX707 — which is worth £200,000. The 24-year-old outfit somewhat complimented the wheels' colour.

Under the comment section, many congratulated her in droves on the post she captioned, “Race ya ;).”

Unlike the warm comments of many of her followers, her popular chef dad did not share the same enthusiasm.

On the contrary, his response was laden with caution.

“Drive carefully please,” as he added emojis in the comment.

Apart from that, the father-of-six earlier opened up about adding more kids into the family after the last one.

‘This morning, Oscar said, “Wouldn’t it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?” And I spat my Cheerios out," he told People.

He continued, “So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away… I didn’t wait to see Tana’s reaction.”

“I literally coughed my Cheerios out all over the table. So yeah, listen, who knows, right?” Gordon said.

