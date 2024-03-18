Kate Middleton, Prince William keep their heads cool over social media madness

A friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton has urged the pubic to leave the Princess of Wales to recover in peace and leave the future king to do both his job as the Prince of Wales and the job of looking after his wife and his family as best he can.



The Sunday Times, citing a friend of the royal couple, said: “William has always made it clear he wants to shield his family and his friends from the madness of some media where he can.

“He is approaching this from his desire to protect Kate and his family, and not get drawn into the media and social media craziness.”

The royal insider went on to say, “Kate is smart, tough, resilient, and has good common sense. They will keep their cool heads over it. The public should leave her to recover in peace and leave William to do both his job as the Prince of Wales and his job of looking after his wife and his family as best he can.”

The fresh claims came as rumors have flooded the social media again that Prince William is having an affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert waded into 'Katespiracy.'