 
menu
Monday, March 18, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton, Prince William keep their heads cool over social media madness

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Monday, March 18, 2024

Kate Middleton, Prince William keep their heads cool over social media madness
Kate Middleton, Prince William keep their heads cool over social media madness

A friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton has urged the pubic to leave the Princess of Wales to recover in peace and leave the future king to do both his job as the Prince of Wales and the job of looking after his wife and his family as best he can.

The Sunday Times, citing a friend of the royal couple, said: “William has always made it clear he wants to shield his family and his friends from the madness of some media where he can.

“He is approaching this from his desire to protect Kate and his family, and not get drawn into the media and social media craziness.”

The royal insider went on to say, “Kate is smart, tough, resilient, and has good common sense. They will keep their cool heads over it. The public should leave her to recover in peace and leave William to do both his job as the Prince of Wales and his job of looking after his wife and his family as best he can.”

The fresh claims came as rumors have flooded the social media again that Prince William is having an affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert waded into 'Katespiracy.'

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B explains why she hasn't put out second album yet

Cardi B explains why she hasn't put out second album yet
Simon Cowell faces showdown over Amanda Holden power play in BGT

Simon Cowell faces showdown over Amanda Holden power play in BGT
Usher says his Super Bowl talks Jennifer Goicoechea Super Bowl wedding

Usher says his Super Bowl talks Jennifer Goicoechea Super Bowl wedding
Ariana Grande snatches the crown from Kanye West with ‘Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande snatches the crown from Kanye West with ‘Eternal Sunshine'

Han So-hee returns to Korea with ‘heavy heart' amid Ryu Jun-yeol dating scandal

Han So-hee returns to Korea with ‘heavy heart' amid Ryu Jun-yeol dating scandal
Meghan Markle accused of buying ‘fake followers' for new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle accused of buying ‘fake followers' for new lifestyle brand
King Charles makes big decision amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair rumours video

King Charles makes big decision amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair rumours
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘fed up' of #Where'sKate trend on social media

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘fed up' of #Where'sKate trend on social media

Miriam Margolyes reaffirms her stance on adult ‘Harry Potter' fans: ‘Grow Up' video

Miriam Margolyes reaffirms her stance on adult ‘Harry Potter' fans: ‘Grow Up'
Prince William, Kate Middleton don't want to be treated as 'real people'?

Prince William, Kate Middleton don't want to be treated as 'real people'?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make big move to revamp image amid rebranding video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make big move to revamp image amid rebranding
Khloe Kardashian presents special gift to brother Rob Kardashian on his birthday: WATCH video

Khloe Kardashian presents special gift to brother Rob Kardashian on his birthday: WATCH