Palace breaks silence on fresh conspiracy theory related to King Charles

Buckingham Palace has spoken out, clearing the air over a fresh foreign conspiracy theory related to King Charles, that set the UK social media on fire.

The palace has dismissed the report of a Russian news organisation claiming that the monarch had died.

Reacting to the report, the Palace made an announcement on Monday that reads: “We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business.”

The statement was apparently issued in response to the Russian state-run TASS news agency's report, according to the In Touch Weekly, per New York Post.

The UK media is abuzz with all sorts of rumours about the royal family members since King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in late January.

Earlier, a report claimed that King Charles has made a big decision and the monarch is reportedly determined to attend this year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony in London despite cancer treatment.