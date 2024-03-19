 
menu
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Palace breaks silence on fresh conspiracy theory related to King Charles

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Palace breaks silence on fresh conspiracy theory related to King Charles

Buckingham Palace has spoken out, clearing the air over a fresh foreign conspiracy theory related to King Charles, that set the UK social media on fire.

The palace has dismissed the report of a Russian news organisation claiming that the monarch had died.

Reacting to the report, the Palace made an announcement on Monday that reads: “We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business.”

The statement was apparently issued in response to the Russian state-run TASS news agency's report, according to the In Touch Weekly, per New York Post.

The UK media is abuzz with all sorts of rumours about the royal family members since King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in late January.

Earlier, a report claimed that King Charles has made a big decision and the monarch is reportedly determined to attend this year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony in London despite cancer treatment.

More From Entertainment:

Kensington Palace PR department exposed amid Kate Middleton scandal

Kensington Palace PR department exposed amid Kate Middleton scandal
Lady Gaga tipped to headline next 'James Bond' theme song

Lady Gaga tipped to headline next 'James Bond' theme song
Bruno Mars owes $50 million in gambling debt? Casino breaks silence

Bruno Mars owes $50 million in gambling debt? Casino breaks silence
Sydney Sweeney spills on next project with Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney spills on next project with Glen Powell
Dan Schneider releases statement after video with Amanda Bynes went viral

Dan Schneider releases statement after video with Amanda Bynes went viral
Kate Middleton captured on video for the first time since surgery

Kate Middleton captured on video for the first time since surgery
Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively's posts about Kate Middleton are 'irresponsible'

Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively's posts about Kate Middleton are 'irresponsible'
Taylor Swift shares important message about Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift shares important message about Tortured Poets Department
Kelly Clarkson can never 'get rid of' ex Brandon Blackstock: Insider spills why

Kelly Clarkson can never 'get rid of' ex Brandon Blackstock: Insider spills why
Billie Eilish lets fans in on her Oscars afterparty

Billie Eilish lets fans in on her Oscars afterparty

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce making 'the most' out of their breaks: Insider

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce making 'the most' out of their breaks: Insider
Jelly Roll collaborates with Joyner Lucas in new song 'Best For Me'

Jelly Roll collaborates with Joyner Lucas in new song 'Best For Me'