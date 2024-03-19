 
menu
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Rose Hanbury claims on alleged affair with Prince William spark reactions

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Rose Hanbury claims on alleged affair with Prince William spark reactions
Rose Hanbury claims on alleged affair with Prince William spark reactions

Royal fans have raised their voice over Lady Rose Hanbury latest statement she issued on her alleged affair with Prince William.

According to the Business Insider, Hanbury, through her lawyers have dismissed the affair rumours with William.

Hanbury says through her lawyers, "the rumours are completely false."

Rumors have flooded the social media again that the future king is having an affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert waded into 'Katespiracy.'

The New York Post published the story titled “Rose Hanbury breaks silence on Prince William affair rumors amid Kate Middleton speculation”

Reacting to the report, one fan commented, “Rose Hanbury is very beautiful. There could be some truth to all this. It’s hard to believe Kate had a surgery that’s keeping her bedridden for 3 months. It could more likely be a broken heart.”

Another said, “I always found it disgusting and the lowest form bullying. Spreading gossip about a husband or wife's infidelity. Obviously Colbert doesn't know the royals. But still, to gossip like this to garner attention is just juvenile.”

“William and Catherine are fine. This is nothing more than nothing,” the third said.

The fourth said, “Colbert is playing this (affair) up to make his real ‘royal’ pals happy … Harry & Meaghan”

“The never funny Colbert should be sued. What if Kate does has a life threatening illness. Their kids hear about this stuff too,” the fifth commented.

More From Entertainment:

Dr Shola sparks new debate with her reaction over Kate Middleton latest video video

Dr Shola sparks new debate with her reaction over Kate Middleton latest video
Kate Middleton scandal evokes memories of Princess Diana for Prince William

Kate Middleton scandal evokes memories of Princess Diana for Prince William
Sofia Vergara returns to ‘America's Got Talent' after skipping spin-off show

Sofia Vergara returns to ‘America's Got Talent' after skipping spin-off show
Palace makes major blunder in planting ‘fake Kate Middleton' in latest video? video

Palace makes major blunder in planting ‘fake Kate Middleton' in latest video?
Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton's first public appearance since surgery

Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton's first public appearance since surgery
Olivia Rodrigo's beau Louis Patridge breaks silence on dating the hitmaker

Olivia Rodrigo's beau Louis Patridge breaks silence on dating the hitmaker
Kensington Palace PR department exposed amid Kate Middleton scandal

Kensington Palace PR department exposed amid Kate Middleton scandal
Palace breaks silence on fresh conspiracy theory related to King Charles video

Palace breaks silence on fresh conspiracy theory related to King Charles
Lady Gaga tipped to headline next 'James Bond' theme song

Lady Gaga tipped to headline next 'James Bond' theme song
Bruno Mars owes $50 million in gambling debt? Casino breaks silence

Bruno Mars owes $50 million in gambling debt? Casino breaks silence
Sydney Sweeney spills on next project with Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney spills on next project with Glen Powell
Dan Schneider releases statement after video with Amanda Bynes went viral

Dan Schneider releases statement after video with Amanda Bynes went viral