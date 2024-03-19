Rose Hanbury claims on alleged affair with Prince William spark reactions

Royal fans have raised their voice over Lady Rose Hanbury latest statement she issued on her alleged affair with Prince William.



According to the Business Insider, Hanbury, through her lawyers have dismissed the affair rumours with William.

Hanbury says through her lawyers, "the rumours are completely false."

Rumors have flooded the social media again that the future king is having an affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert waded into 'Katespiracy.'

The New York Post published the story titled “Rose Hanbury breaks silence on Prince William affair rumors amid Kate Middleton speculation”

Reacting to the report, one fan commented, “Rose Hanbury is very beautiful. There could be some truth to all this. It’s hard to believe Kate had a surgery that’s keeping her bedridden for 3 months. It could more likely be a broken heart.”

Another said, “I always found it disgusting and the lowest form bullying. Spreading gossip about a husband or wife's infidelity. Obviously Colbert doesn't know the royals. But still, to gossip like this to garner attention is just juvenile.”

“William and Catherine are fine. This is nothing more than nothing,” the third said.

The fourth said, “Colbert is playing this (affair) up to make his real ‘royal’ pals happy … Harry & Meaghan”

“The never funny Colbert should be sued. What if Kate does has a life threatening illness. Their kids hear about this stuff too,” the fifth commented.