Brad Pit slams ex Angelina Jolie with another win over French vineyard

Brad Pit has secured another win in the ongoing battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their French vineyard and estate.

Following Jolie’s sale of her stake in the estate to Russian alcohol tycoon Yuri Shefler in 2021, Pitt has been working to reverse the case.

Fortunate for Pitt, he ‘racked up’ the win last week in the French court in connection with the documents seized by authorities during the March 2022 raid, as reported by The Sun.

This is Pitt's third win in a row in different jurisdictions including Luxembourg and the United States. According to a source close to the Fight Club actor, “There's a long way to go in this litigation, but at the moment, the momentum is certainly with Brad.”

The source also emphasized Pitt's determination to take this legal battle head-on as he shared, “From the moment this hostile takeover bid began, he made it clear that he wasn't going to be bullied - and he meant it. He has stood his ground and will continue to do what is right."

For those unversed, the dispute over Chateau Miraval winery stems from Jolie’s secret sale of her stake for $64 million which reportedly breached an agreement that claims Pitt should have been given an opportunity to purchase the stake first before Jolie could sell it to someone else.

Nonetheless, this legal battle is merely another chapter of Pitt and Jolie’s high-profile case which previously revolved around child custody and began when they divorced in 2016 after 2 years of marriage.