Meghan Markle sparks conversations with lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle’s plans and intentions for the future, despite rumors of financial woes and family strife, have just been brought to light.

Royal historian and commentator Rafe Heydel-Manko issued these insights into the Duchess’ life plans.

He touched on everything during a candid conversation with GB News.

The topic began when he referenced Meghan’s latest lifestyle brand venture named American Riviera Orchard and said, “In this situation, I’m going to give her some leeway, at least she’s not blatantly profiting from the monarchy.”

“And here, essentially, she’s doing something, which I think is more positive, because it’s essentially the new chapter in her life.”

All in all, “I think it’s something that she loves and understands and would just hope that this is the beginning of a positive new chapter.”

For those unversed, as of now not much is known about Meghan’s brand at all, but according to Express UK, it appear to be a storefront for home goods.