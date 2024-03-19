 
menu
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle sparks conversations with lifestyle brand

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Meghan Markle sparks conversations with lifestyle brand
Meghan Markle sparks conversations with lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle’s plans and intentions for the future, despite rumors of financial woes and family strife, have just been brought to light.

Royal historian and commentator Rafe Heydel-Manko issued these insights into the Duchess’ life plans.

He touched on everything during a candid conversation with GB News.

The topic began when he referenced Meghan’s latest lifestyle brand venture named American Riviera Orchard and said, “In this situation, I’m going to give her some leeway, at least she’s not blatantly profiting from the monarchy.”

“And here, essentially, she’s doing something, which I think is more positive, because it’s essentially the new chapter in her life.”

All in all, “I think it’s something that she loves and understands and would just hope that this is the beginning of a positive new chapter.”

For those unversed, as of now not much is known about Meghan’s brand at all, but according to Express UK, it appear to be a storefront for home goods.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears fails where sister succeeds as she celebrates feat online

Britney Spears fails where sister succeeds as she celebrates feat online
'James Bond's' producers react to Aaron Taylor Johnson's casting

'James Bond's' producers react to Aaron Taylor Johnson's casting
Royal Family hints at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return video

Royal Family hints at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return
Cardi B on collaboration with Rihanna: ‘I don't do music like that'

Cardi B on collaboration with Rihanna: ‘I don't do music like that'
Jon Bon Jovi lifts the lid from his relationship with Richie Sambora

Jon Bon Jovi lifts the lid from his relationship with Richie Sambora
Gisele Bundchen just ‘having fun with' Joaquim post Tom Brady split?

Gisele Bundchen just ‘having fun with' Joaquim post Tom Brady split?
Millions fan approves Ryan Gosling is King of Pop: Here's why video

Millions fan approves Ryan Gosling is King of Pop: Here's why
Truth behind Kristen Stewart's bold outfits revealed

Truth behind Kristen Stewart's bold outfits revealed
Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake' by Andy Cohen and more video

Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake' by Andy Cohen and more
Prince Harry's reaction to King Charles' succession planning exposed

Prince Harry's reaction to King Charles' succession planning exposed
Kim Kardashian makes worst misstep amid the Women's Month?

Kim Kardashian makes worst misstep amid the Women's Month?
King Charles' cancer ‘eating him alive' amid Kate-gate conspiracy video

King Charles' cancer ‘eating him alive' amid Kate-gate conspiracy