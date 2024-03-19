 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Royal Family hints at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return

Eloise Wells Morin
Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been offered an olive branch by the royals amid rumors of their return to the U.K.

Harry and Meghan’s page on the Royal Family website has been updated to mention a link to their new website Sussex.com so visitors can find "information about their current work".

The website was launched last month, with the couple receiving instant backlash for using the Sussex title.

An insider told the Daily Mail, "It is a royal title and if there is any hint of commercialisation about this it will be shut down."

The Sussexes then also proceeded to use the Sussex title as the surname for their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. It was said they aimed to unite their family under one name, since their previous website was titled Archewell and paid homage to their son Archie, leaving out Lilibet.

Now, Meghan has also used the Duchess of Sussex title to introduce her new brand American Riviera Orchard on Instagram.

The Duchess has since been receiving backlash for using the title for a brand that has “nothing to do with” public service. 

