 
menu
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton offers ‘reassurance' with new sighting: ‘Exceeds expectations

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Kate Middleton is seemingly spotted calm and at peace as she is spotted shopping with Prince William amid health concerns.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have spent a laid back last few months due to Kate’s abdominal surgery, were spotted out and about in Windsor.

Speaking about Kate’s body language, expert Judi James revealed the mother-of-three seemed happy.

She said: "Kate’s body language in this first sighting exceeds expectations. It offers reassurance plus an emphatic quashing of rumours flying around on social media.

"Kate appears more than happy to be visible, chatting to her husband happily. Her hair is streaming behind her and a wide, cheek-rounding smile is on her face. It is Kate in the lead here, implying no desire to be supported or protected as she walks ahead, turning her face to chat with William,” notes the expert.

"Her stride looks wide and her body posture makes her look healthy and energetic. She looks happy to be out, happy to be with her husband and happy to be visible here,” she adds.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West again stokes controversy this time involving religion

Kanye West again stokes controversy this time involving religion
New photo shows Tom Cruise embarks on wildest mission at landmark site?

New photo shows Tom Cruise embarks on wildest mission at landmark site?
Prince Harry urged to really use his twinge of pleasure at Kate Middleton's expense

Prince Harry urged to really use his twinge of pleasure at Kate Middleton's expense
Ariana Grande opens up on feeling self conscious amid 'Eternal Sunshine' success

Ariana Grande opens up on feeling self conscious amid 'Eternal Sunshine' success
Quavo hits 2024 Rolling Loud stage with a top artist: Find out

Quavo hits 2024 Rolling Loud stage with a top artist: Find out
Prince William returns to duties in high spirits after Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake'

Prince William returns to duties in high spirits after Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake'
George Clooney reveals why he ‘loves' directing

George Clooney reveals why he ‘loves' directing
Another Kate Middleton photo turns out to be ‘digitally altered'

Another Kate Middleton photo turns out to be ‘digitally altered'
Britney Spears fails where sister succeeds as she celebrates feat online

Britney Spears fails where sister succeeds as she celebrates feat online
'James Bond's' producers react to Aaron Taylor Johnson's casting

'James Bond's' producers react to Aaron Taylor Johnson's casting
Royal Family hints at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return video

Royal Family hints at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return
Cardi B on collaboration with Rihanna: ‘I don't do music like that'

Cardi B on collaboration with Rihanna: ‘I don't do music like that'