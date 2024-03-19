Kate Middleton offers ‘reassurance' with new sighting: ‘Exceeds expectations

Kate Middleton is seemingly spotted calm and at peace as she is spotted shopping with Prince William amid health concerns.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have spent a laid back last few months due to Kate’s abdominal surgery, were spotted out and about in Windsor.

Speaking about Kate’s body language, expert Judi James revealed the mother-of-three seemed happy.

She said: "Kate’s body language in this first sighting exceeds expectations. It offers reassurance plus an emphatic quashing of rumours flying around on social media.

"Kate appears more than happy to be visible, chatting to her husband happily. Her hair is streaming behind her and a wide, cheek-rounding smile is on her face. It is Kate in the lead here, implying no desire to be supported or protected as she walks ahead, turning her face to chat with William,” notes the expert.

"Her stride looks wide and her body posture makes her look healthy and energetic. She looks happy to be out, happy to be with her husband and happy to be visible here,” she adds.