 
menu
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Quavo hits 2024 Rolling Loud stage with a top artist: Find out

By
Melanie Walker
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Quavo hits 2024 Rolling Loud stage with a top artist: Find out
Quavo hits 2024 Rolling Loud stage with a top artist: Find out

2024 Rolling Loud had a rough start but the music festival was at its peak of excitement when Quavo performed Congratulations with Post Malone.

The Grammy-nominated rocked the hit 2016 track sending the crowd in a frenzy but the 28-year-old has saved the major surprise for the end.

It came out in the face of an ex-Migos member, who was a collaborator on the critically-acclaimed song as the Himothy rapstar left the fans over the moon when he rapped his verse.

Zooming in on the track reminds the successes the song received. It appeared on the Sunflower rapper's Stoney album and tapped in Metro Boomin as a producer.

Nearly fifteen million copies were sold by the record leading RIAA to award it a diamond certification.

However, what's more interesting is that the collaboration between Quavo and Post was not supposed to take place originally.

“He called me, and so I came to the studio one day,” Metro revealed on the Full Send podcast. “The same day, I was supposed to pull up on Quavo, on the same night."

"So, he called me while I was [working] with Post and said, ‘Where are you? What are you doing?’ 

"So, I pulled Post to the side and said, ‘Man, you ever did a song with Quavo?’ He said, ‘Nah, but that would be dope though.'”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William returns to duties in high spirits after Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake'

Prince William returns to duties in high spirits after Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake'
George Clooney reveals why he ‘loves' directing

George Clooney reveals why he ‘loves' directing
Another Kate Middleton photo turns out to be ‘digitally altered'

Another Kate Middleton photo turns out to be ‘digitally altered'
Britney Spears fails where sister succeeds as she celebrates feat online

Britney Spears fails where sister succeeds as she celebrates feat online
'James Bond's' producers react to Aaron Taylor Johnson's casting

'James Bond's' producers react to Aaron Taylor Johnson's casting
Royal Family hints at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return video

Royal Family hints at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return
Cardi B on collaboration with Rihanna: ‘I don't do music like that'

Cardi B on collaboration with Rihanna: ‘I don't do music like that'
Jon Bon Jovi lifts the lid from his relationship with Richie Sambora

Jon Bon Jovi lifts the lid from his relationship with Richie Sambora
Meghan Markle sparks conversations with lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle sparks conversations with lifestyle brand
Gisele Bundchen just ‘having fun with' Joaquim post Tom Brady split?

Gisele Bundchen just ‘having fun with' Joaquim post Tom Brady split?
Millions fan approves Ryan Gosling is King of Pop: Here's why video

Millions fan approves Ryan Gosling is King of Pop: Here's why
Truth behind Kristen Stewart's bold outfits revealed

Truth behind Kristen Stewart's bold outfits revealed