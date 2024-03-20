 
Prince William slips love for Kate Middleton with nine word sentence

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Prince William fondly spoke about wife Kate Middleton, indicating his love for the Princess of Wales.

The Prince, who recently visited Sheffield to talk about family homelessness and drug addiction amongst the residents, showed concern in finding the solutions to the issue.

Wills said: "You guys know this better than I do, but there is no one-size or one solution that fits all. I see it almost as an umbrella and all your ideas, wisdom and experiences together, and we can mix around and produce something." Two members of the coalition grabbed William after he left the room to bend his ear about their ideas for stopping homelessness.

This comes after William spoke fondly of wife Kate as he visited a youth project in West London, last week.

William admitted the thought of mother, Princess Diana, "is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work".

