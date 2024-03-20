 
Paul Mescal, Ayo Edebiri are dating each other?

Melanie Walker
Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri’s dating rumors hit a dead end.

A source came forward with new information after the Irish actor and the 28-year-old actress sparked relationship rumors.

The speculations were fueled by Ayo’s Instagram story on St. Patrick’s Day.

In her post, she and Paul can be seen laughing as they sat close to each other on a staircase, with the Bear star’s hand wrapped around his shoulder.

“Happy St Paddy’s,” Ayo penned in the caption.

An insider now told PEOPLE that fans perceived the picture in a wrong way as the two actors are “just friends.”

However, in November 2023, Paul said in an interview that he’d be interested in working on a rom-com with Ayo.

“That’s one of those I leave the cinema and I’m incredibly jealous and brightened by everybody’s talents involved with that film,” he told Awards Watch.

“But I think in the next five years I’m going to set myself a challenge to do maybe a rom-com with Ayo, or something like that would be cool,” the Normal People star added.

