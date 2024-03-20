Donald Trump puts Prince Harry US visa in danger with key statement

Donald Trump has seemingly dropped a hint he would deport Prince Harry if he becomes the President of the United States again.



Speaking for a GB News programme on Tuesday evening, Mr Trump said: “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”

When enquired if Harry would not remain in the US, Trump responded: “Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me.”

Harry, in his book ‘Spare,’ exclusively admitted to have a drug addiction back in the days.

This comes as Trump himself spoke about Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s ultimate betrayal to Queen Elizabeth II when they decided to quit as senior royals.

He said in 2023: “He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable,” he said. “He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

Speaking of Meghan, he added: “I didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen. They treated her with great disrespect and I didn’t like it.”