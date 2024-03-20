 
menu

Donald Trump puts Prince Harry US visa in danger with key statement

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Donald Trump has seemingly dropped a hint he would deport Prince Harry if he becomes the President of the United States again.

Speaking for a GB News programme on Tuesday evening, Mr Trump said: “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”

When enquired if Harry would not remain in the US, Trump responded: “Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me.”

Harry, in his book ‘Spare,’ exclusively admitted to have a drug addiction back in the days.

This comes as Trump himself spoke about Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s ultimate betrayal to Queen Elizabeth II when they decided to quit as senior royals.

He said in 2023: “He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable,” he said. “He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

Speaking of Meghan, he added: “I didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen. They treated her with great disrespect and I didn’t like it.”

More From Entertainment:

Drake Bell reveals how 'child endangerment case' turned his life around

Drake Bell reveals how 'child endangerment case' turned his life around

Prince William slips love for Kate Middleton with nine word sentence

Prince William slips love for Kate Middleton with nine word sentence

Paul Mescal, Ayo Edebiri are dating each other?

Paul Mescal, Ayo Edebiri are dating each other?
Kate Middleton done ‘picking up pieces' for Sussexes

Kate Middleton done ‘picking up pieces' for Sussexes
Sophie Turner's new divorce move affects Joe Jonas?

Sophie Turner's new divorce move affects Joe Jonas?
Courteney Cox recalls feeling 'insecure' while filming 'Friends'

Courteney Cox recalls feeling 'insecure' while filming 'Friends'
Beyonce makes shock admission about diving into 'country music'

Beyonce makes shock admission about diving into 'country music'
Kristen Stewart dishes bold opinion over 'Love Lies Bleeding' filming

Kristen Stewart dishes bold opinion over 'Love Lies Bleeding' filming
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon addresses weight gain struggles

Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon addresses weight gain struggles
Aaron Taylor-Johnson breaks silence on playing the next James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson breaks silence on playing the next James Bond
Kris Jenner announces death of 'sweetest' sister Karen Houghton

Kris Jenner announces death of 'sweetest' sister Karen Houghton

Sydney Sweeney's true intentions for doing 'Madame Web' laid bare

Sydney Sweeney's true intentions for doing 'Madame Web' laid bare