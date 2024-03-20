Megan Fox refrains from disclosing Machine Gun Kelly relationship status

Megan Fox says her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is not for ‘public consumption’

Megan Fox refrained from disclosing her relationship status with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly after the duo allegedly put their marriage plans on hold.

The Jennifer’s Body star said she has learned that her relationship with the rapper is not for “public consumption” during an appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast.

However, she referred to MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, as her “twin soul,” indicating that their relationship is still intact.

She said of her relationship, “What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” adding, “So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

“What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul,” Fox added, “and there will always be a tether to him no matter what.”

“I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Fox went on to say that she knows people might find her relationship with MGK “confusing” yet “interesting.”

Last year in October, a source told Us Weekly that Fox and Kelly’s marriage plans were “stalled” as they are focusing on “feeling solid” before tying the knot.

“MGK and Megan were [both] in wedding planning mode when they first got together, but things have stalled,” the tipster said at the time, adding that they’re “both very hot tempered” and wanted to have some time before exchanging vows.

The lovebirds were said to be “focusing on their relationship and feeling solid before planning another wedding.”