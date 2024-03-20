 
Rose Hanbury expresses frustration over resurfaced Prince William affair rumours

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

File Footage

Prince William’s alleged mistress, Rose Hanbury, is deeply annoyed by the resurfaced rumours of her affair with the Prince of Wales.

Stephen Colbert rehashed the speculations after William’s wife Kate Middleton posed for the now-infamous Mother’s Day photo sans her wedding ring.

Since, the internet is abuzz with rumours of William still having an affair with the Marchioness of Cholmondeley while also speculating that something has happened to Kate, who has not been seen in public since Christmas.

Reacting on the bizarre speculations, royal expert Nick Bullen told Us Weekly, “I know people who know the Marchioness of Cholmondeley very, very well, and she absolutely was not having an affair with the Prince of Wales.”

“Even when those rumors broke a few years ago, she was very upset by them then. She’s still very upset by them now,” he added.

Back in 2019, William was reported to have cheated on Kate Middleton when reports of a fallout between the Princess of Wales and Rose emerged.

Kensington Palace never commented on the affair speculation, and the rumors died down. However, the conspiracy theories about Kate’s whereabouts breathed new life into the alleged scandal.

Calling the rumours “rubbish,” the expert said that infidelity “goes against everything” that Prince William stands for, considering his firsthand observation of his parents, King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, enduring publicized extramarital affairs.

“He saw the damage that affairs can cause,” Bullen said. “What I’m told [is], it’s just not in his psyche.”

Moreover, Hanbury also denied having an affair with the Prince of Wales via her lawyers, claiming the speculations are “completely false."

