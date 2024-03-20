 
Dan Schneider breaks down over 'devastating' Drake Bell's abuse revelation

By
Mason Hughes
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

File Footage

Dan Schneider, former creator of Nickelodeon offered his perspective on Drake Bell’s recent sexual abuse revelation in Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV docuseries.

Following Drake’s confession of being sexually abused by his voice coach Brian Peck, Dan sat down for an interview and recalled the 2004 trial.

“I did not hire Brian Peck. When Drake and I talked and he told me what had happened, I was more devastated by that than anything that ever happened in my career thus far”, he clarified to iCarly’s star Bobby BooG!e Bowman.

“I told him, ‘I’m here for you. What do you need?”, the screenwriter added which Drake confirmed during the docuseries.

The 58-year-old producer went on to share that the Drake & Josh star was devastated when he entered the trial room and saw ‘50 people’ sitting there to support his abuser, “A lot of them pretty famous. Of course Drake was devastated that that happened”.

“And even more disappointing, forty-one of those people wrote character letters for Peck praising him for who he was and asking for leniency — It’s baffling that adults would do that.”

The Memphis, Tennessee native also shared that he still keeps in contact with the 3-year-old actor’s mom and helped pen her court speech before breaking down into tears.

Peck was ultimately sentenced to 16 months of prison in 2004 after he was arrested for 11 sexual abuse charges by an unnamed child (now revealed to be Drake).

Reflecting on Peck’s career Dan revealed that he was still hired on Disney Channel shows including The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

“I don’t understand that”, he remarked. 

