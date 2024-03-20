 
menu

Meghan, Harry pulled into Royal photo controversy over altered Archie picture

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Meghan, Harry pulled into Royal photo controversy over altered Archie picture
Meghan, Harry pulled into Royal photo controversy over altered Archie picture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been dragged into Royal photo row after the christening photograph of Prince Archie was found manipulated.

After Kate Middleton admitted to editing her Mother’s Day photograph, several other official Royal family portraits are being checked if they were doctored as well.

Since then, the criticism directed at Kate Middleton has extended to other members of the Royal Family, as photo agencies have labeled several of their photographs as 'digitally enhanced.’

Global picture agency Getty made the claim that Archie’s christening photograph, taken almost five years ago, has been altered.

The snap features two-month-old Archie with his parents, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, and Princess Diana’s sisters.

However, the photographer, Chris Allerton, has denied allegations of photo manipulation as he said the snap required "very minimal tuning" to its tone and exposure and that’s what he did.

He told The Express that the image "has not been manipulated and was distributed to the best of my knowledge in adherence with the submission guidelines required by Getty Images, via the Palace Press office.”

"I have since contacted the Getty Editorial Team to request clarification,” he added. “I have subsequently received a reply from a senior Getty Images director stating, 'we have confirmed that no manipulation has been done to this image and the note has been removed.’"

More From Entertainment:

Mariah Carey ‘does not' do a basic thing that everyone does

Mariah Carey ‘does not' do a basic thing that everyone does
Kate Middleton's reaction to Rose Hanbury, Prince William affair laid bare

Kate Middleton's reaction to Rose Hanbury, Prince William affair laid bare
Cardi B makes shock admission about Shakira

Cardi B makes shock admission about Shakira
Kate Middleton loses royal family's trust as she follows in Harry, Meghan's footsteps video

Kate Middleton loses royal family's trust as she follows in Harry, Meghan's footsteps
Royal expert urges equal, fair treatment for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Royal expert urges equal, fair treatment for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
Eminem to break four-year hiatus with new album, confirms Dr Dre video

Eminem to break four-year hiatus with new album, confirms Dr Dre
King Charles gets emotional amid Kate Middleton photo scandals

King Charles gets emotional amid Kate Middleton photo scandals
Dan Schneider breaks down over 'devastating' Drake Bell's abuse revelation video

Dan Schneider breaks down over 'devastating' Drake Bell's abuse revelation
Prince William is losing Kate Middleton's unwavering faith

Prince William is losing Kate Middleton's unwavering faith
Kim Kardashian sparks outrage among fans with recent unholy move

Kim Kardashian sparks outrage among fans with recent unholy move
Meghan Markle gears up for something big amid brand launch

Meghan Markle gears up for something big amid brand launch
Tom Sandoval's comparison to convicted murderer sparks massive outrage

Tom Sandoval's comparison to convicted murderer sparks massive outrage