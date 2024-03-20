Meghan, Harry pulled into Royal photo controversy over altered Archie picture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been dragged into Royal photo row after the christening photograph of Prince Archie was found manipulated.



After Kate Middleton admitted to editing her Mother’s Day photograph, several other official Royal family portraits are being checked if they were doctored as well.

Since then, the criticism directed at Kate Middleton has extended to other members of the Royal Family, as photo agencies have labeled several of their photographs as 'digitally enhanced.’

Global picture agency Getty made the claim that Archie’s christening photograph, taken almost five years ago, has been altered.

The snap features two-month-old Archie with his parents, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, and Princess Diana’s sisters.

However, the photographer, Chris Allerton, has denied allegations of photo manipulation as he said the snap required "very minimal tuning" to its tone and exposure and that’s what he did.

He told The Express that the image "has not been manipulated and was distributed to the best of my knowledge in adherence with the submission guidelines required by Getty Images, via the Palace Press office.”

"I have since contacted the Getty Editorial Team to request clarification,” he added. “I have subsequently received a reply from a senior Getty Images director stating, 'we have confirmed that no manipulation has been done to this image and the note has been removed.’"