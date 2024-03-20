 
Denzel Washington starrer 'High and Low' gears for production

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Denzel Washington upcoming starrer, High and Low, just took another celebrity on board for the cast, none other than Jeffrey Wright.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Spike Lee project is expected to start its production this month as they hired the 58-year-old actor, fresh off his Oscar nomination.

High and Low is expected to be a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s project of the same title and would be a collaboration between Apple Original Films and A24.

"The 1963 Japanese movie revolved around a shoe executive who was in the middle of a complex corporate takeover when his plans are derailed by the accidental kidnapping and ransom of his chauffeur's son, instead of his own son," the official synopsis of the movie read.

Spike Lee, who would be taking helm of the film, has last collaborated with Denzel Washington back in 2006, on the movie, Inside Man.

He will direct the upcoming 2024 adaptation from a script Lee co-wrote with Alan Fox.

The project has been developed and produced by A24, Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures while its release date is yet to be revealed.

