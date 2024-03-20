 
Disney announces 14 legends: Harrison Ford, Miley Cyrus and more

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Disney just announced this year’s 14 legends of The House of Mouse to receive this honour at the D23 fan event to be held in August 2024.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Disney unveiled its list of honourees on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, which included Hannah Montana actress Miley Cyrus; Indiana Jones and Star Wars star Harrison Ford.

Angela Bassett, the first performer to receive an Oscar nomination for a Marvel movie for her role in the 2022 movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is also one of the people in the list.

Bob Iger, Disney CEO said in his statement, "To be named a Disney Legend is the highest honor our company can bestow on anyone, reserved for those whose talent and achievement have earned them an enduring place in our history."

"The fourteen individuals to be honored as Disney Legends this year have each made extraordinary creative contributions across the worlds of Disney and we look forward to celebrating them at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event," he added.

Disney’s annual fan event, D23 is to be held on August 9, and concludes on August 11, 2024, in Anaheim, California.

