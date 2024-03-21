 
Meghan Markle trouble as no PR is ‘willing' to take on brand

By
Eloise Wells Morin
Thursday, March 21, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly in PR trouble as experts express their desire to not work with the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have remained their website and revamped their brand promise with new strategies, have failed to entice the PR experts.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, crises specialist Carla Speight revealed: "There have been many PR experts out there claiming that no one would willingly take on their brand."

Speaking further the couple, the expert added: "All is not lost for the couple, despite a rough few years, they still have many supporters out there and the public is growing tired of the constant bashing they are getting. They don’t need a rebrand, they need to refocus the attention on what good they do. Now that Kate and William are at the heart of the wrath of the global press and public, the timing for Harry and Meghan to focus attention on the positives in their work lives and what makes them well received amongst supporters couldn’t be any more pressing."

She continued: "There’s simply no way anyone can critique the positive work they do, despite it being largely overlooked in recent years, in favour of all the Hollywood drama. The reaction to his documentary on Invictus should have shown their previous PR that this approach is viable, though they seemingly missed.”

