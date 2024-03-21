Inside Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘toxic' relationship as duo cancels wedding

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have “no plans” to tie the knot and have been “living separately” as their relationship has become “toxic.”



While couple has not parted ways yet, an insider shared with Us Weekly that their romance is at an “all time low” as Jennifer’s Body star has “hard time” trusting the rapper.

Sharing insights into their “rocky” and “toxic” relationship, the source said that while Fox is residing in Malibu, MGK stays at their Encino home.

“They did this arrangement to give each other some space while still being together,” the source revealed.

The insider went on to note that while the actor and the rapper’s relationship have “always” been “up and down, [they] are at a low moment right now.”

“It changes everyday,” the source shared, before adding that after halting their wedding last year, they have now “no plans” for a wedding “anytime soon.”

However, “Friends around them don’t see them completely ending the relationship as they truly change their minds every day,” they shared.

Speaking of Fox, the tipster said she “hasn’t been wearing her ring” lately and added, “Megan has a hard time trusting MGK and knows it’s her own insecurities.”

Another insider revealed that the lovebirds, who got engaged in January 2022, “can’t stop fighting with each other,” and that the drama “could be drawn out for years.”

Fox and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker are “together, but not all the way,” the publication claimed, adding, “Megan and MGK have a very toxic relationship, their love literally makes them sick.”