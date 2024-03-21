Kate Middleton reacts over ‘shocking' hospital security breach

File Footage

Kate Middleton suffered another “emotional upset” after her medical records were illegally accessed at The London Clinic.



The privacy breach left the Princess of Wales “shocked” as she has been very cautious of not spilling details of her health scare to the public since her abdominal surgery.

According to The Mirror, a full investigation has been launched after someone from the hospital staff allegedly tried to sneak into Kate Middleton’s medical records.

This comes amid bizarre controversies surrounding the Princess’ life as she has not stepped out for any official duty since Christmas last year and also refrains from publicizing more details of her surgery.

Speaking with the publication, royal biographer Ingrid Seward said that the news of security breach came as a “shock” to the royal family, the palace, as well as Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles.

"The hospital is renowned as much for its privacy as it is for its massive costs, which without taking advantage of medical insurance can be over £7,000 per night,” she said.

The news came at a time when the Palace was already tackling Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photo scandal and rumours surrounding her appearance at the Windsor Farm Shop.

“The latest revelation has not helped public opinion. We imagine - quite rightly - that those employed by the royal family are of the highest caliber,” the expert noted.

As for Kate, the Princess of Wales, the expert noted that the incident is “another emotional upset, she is going to have to put behind her.”

“She is far stronger than she looks,” Seward said. “With the support of her husband, she has learned to be. She will not allow her battered emotions to get the better of her.”

“For William's sake and for the tight family unit they have created."