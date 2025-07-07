Travis Kelce's plans to propose Taylor Swift revealed

Travis Kelce has 'no plans' to ask Taylor Swift for marriage

Travis Kelce’s big plans to propose to Taylor Swift have been revealed.

An insider recently told DailyMail that the NFL star is not planning to ask Swift to marry right now.

Despite him being in love with the Grammy-winning, Kelce is waiting to retire first.

Since Swift loves the fourth of July, fans speculated the proposal to be on this weekend.

But, the insider stated, “Travis isn't going to ask for her hand in marriage this weekend.”

“He is likely going to pop the question, but it is going to be when he isn't playing anymore and not getting ready for a big NFL season,” they added.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since summer 2023. However, they have been staying lowkey following the Blank Space hitmaker’s record-breaking Eras Tour.

The insider claims that the singer’s decision to retreat from the spotlight was purposeful, stating, “If she is about to drop any new music, she hasn't told anyone, even people who are very close to her haven't been made aware of anything new coming out.”

“She has been very tight-lipped. Many close to her would be very surprised,” they added.