Michael Douglas makes rare comment about democracy

Michael Douglas expressed his views on democracy and how everyone should look out for themselves

July 06, 2025

Michael Douglas recently shared his two cents about US politics.

Speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic, Variety, Michael expressed his concerns for the country claiming that the country is currently “flirting with autocracy.”

The Wall Street star also spoke of his fears for the US under the presidency of Donald Trump and added that "idealism" has been lost under his administration.

He went on to address, “I look at it generally as the fact of how precious democracy is, of how vulnerable it is and how it always has to be protected.

“I hope that what we’re struggling with right now is a reminder of all the hard work the Czechs did in gaining their freedom and independence,” the former actor, who has pledged not to return to his acting career expressed.

“Politics now seem to be for profit. Money has entered democracy as a profit centre. People are going into politics now to make money. We maintained an ideal, an idealism in the US, which does not exist now,” he continued.

Before signing off from the chat, Michael addressed that he will “not to go into too much detail” because “the news speaks for itself.”

“I myself am worried, I am nervous, and I think it’s all of our responsibility to look out for ourselves,” he remarked. 

