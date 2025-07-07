Brad Pitt recalls rare incident when he made the crew flee

Photo: Brad Pitt recalls hilarious incident: 'Most diabolical'

Brad Pitt recently talked about his take on method acting.

During a recent chat with Jason and Travis Kelce on their New Heights podcast, the A-listed actor revealed that during one of his earlier jobs he was required to eat a plate of beans after days of being without food. However, he ate them so enthusiastically that this resulted in something unexpected.

“We’re shooting in this little tiny café,” he began.

Brad Pitt went on to recall, “It’s full of the crew, so there’s about 60 people in there. It’s hot. You can’t breathe.”

Giving more insights, he added, "My character hadn’t eaten for days, and he gets his big plate of beans, first plate of beans and bacon. And I was all like, Method, you know?”

Brad went on to admit that soon his body reacted to beans, unleashing a toxic cloud that sent the entire crew fleeing the small cafe.

"I was like, yeah, I’m going to do this right. I just powered down this plate of beans. Take two, do the same thing. Take three, I do the same thing. On four, I do the same thing. Then oh no. Something hit me,” Brad continued and expressed, “There was nothing I could do. I was stuck in this chair.”

In conclusion, he said, “And nature took its course. Then there was nothing. I went, oh, great. I got away with that one. And then suddenly the entire crew… The most diabolical something… something descended on the crew in the whole room and they fled the cafe.”