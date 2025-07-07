Dakota Johnson slams people who are 'not willing to collaborate'

Dakota Johnson sets clear boundaries and refuses to compromise on THIS

Dakota Johnson just got candid and shared what she considers now while picking new roles.

While giving an interview to Variety on Sunday, July 6, the 25-year-old American actress talked about selecting her next roles.

Johnson said, “If there’s not a healthy collaboration, if it’s not a good match, then it’s not a good match. We really don’t move forward if it’s not a good match.”

Expanding on this, she explained, “I can’t waste time on toxic sets anymore, or in situations that are not fun or fulfilling or healthy. That’s one of the perks of [producing], because I get to put amazing people together and make something.”

Notably, the Fifty Shades of Grey star did not reveal which sets have been toxic but clarified she does not want to share a screen with “anybody who’s mean or condescending or unkind.”

“I don’t want to face people who are not willing to collaborate, and then there are obvious things. We all know what a toxic set is by now. We’re artists, so there’s room for expansive personalities, and we’re working with emotions,” she noted.

The Materialists actress supports “a healthy argument on a set” and believes that “it’s not a fight. It’s not a race. It’s a collaboration" when "the most excellent idea wins."

Dakota Johnson, who is known for being “pretty vocal” for taking a stand for herself, concluded by saying, “I think now, just being in the position of being a producer and developing my own films, I can choose all the people who are in it, and that makes a huge difference.”