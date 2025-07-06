Dakota Johnson gets real about 'Materialists' choice between Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans's characters

Dakota Johnson shares honest take on 'Materialists' triangle

When Materialists shared the first teaser which depicted Dakota Johnson’s character torn between Pedro Pascal and Chris Evan’s equally attractive characters, fans faced an impossible choice.

Should a woman choose a suave and rich man like Pedro’s Harry, or a hardworking common man like Chris’ John. However, with the current online frenzy about The Last of Us star Pedro, most fans picked him over Chris.

Lead star Dakota has shared her honest take about the conundrum.

“The question is, do you fight for the life that you think you want, or do you fight for being truly seen and truly loved?” she asked, per Deadline.

“Even if that means not having a certain amount of money or not having a certain kind of lifestyle. I think that it’s a really good question," she explained.

"Now, because of social media, and because of the state of the world, people think they’re supposed to have a certain kind of life, because of what it looks like on the internet," the Fifty Shades of Grey actor continued.

Dakota sided with choosing a man based on his love for you, saying, "But we’re human beings. Wouldn’t it feel better to just feel truly loved?"

"Maybe that’s something that people should ask themselves, and then maybe we would all treat each other better," Dakota Johnson remarked.