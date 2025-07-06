Karen Pittman shares big update on 'The Morning Show' S4

Karen Pittman gets honest about 'The Morning Show' S4

Ahead of season four of The Morning Show, Karen Pittman is hyping it up, calling it a "wild ride."



In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, she was asked about the upcoming season. “It’s a wild ride,” the actress said, who played Mia Jordan on the show.

She continued, “We are going to be in New York and Europe in September. We are taking the story much wider, I feel like, than we’ve ever taken it before."

"I’m so excited to be a part of the story that they’re telling in season four. A lot happens with Mia. She goes for it. A lot happens for a lot of people.”

Also, the news is at the center of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. So, for this, Karen said she keeps up with current affairs in America.

“Coming to Europe has been this extraordinary experience because they don’t look at news the way that American television news looks at news,” she told the outlet.

“I stay tuned in on behalf of the work that I do on The Morning Show. I also think it’s important as an artist to be in the know. I look at my acting as activism."

"And so I know a lot about what roles I want to take and what I want to do next based upon what my own personal politics are, but also what the world is telling me, what’s orbiting us as human beings. It’s really important for me to pay attention," Karen explained.

The fourth season of The Morning Show will be out on Sept 17.