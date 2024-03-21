 
menu

Aaron Taylor-Johnson claps back at marriage criticism

By
Samuel Moore
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Photo: Aaron Taylor-Johnson claps back at marriage criticism
Photo: Aaron Taylor-Johnson claps back at marriage criticism

Aaron Taylor-Johnson reacted to the 24-year-old gap between him and his wife Sam. 

Even though the actor currently made headlines over his rumoured casting in the next James Bond movie, his marriage with wife Sam has been a topic of public scrutiny for many years.

For the unfamiliar,  the couple tied the knot in 2012 after they met on the sets on 2009’s John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy, which was directed by Sam.

At that time, the duo was criticized for their romance as the actor was 18 years old and the movie’s director was 42 years old.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, the now 33-year-old star touched on the backlash that he and his wife faced over their 24-year-old age gap.

"What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13,” he started the topic.

Aaron continued to address the backlash by saying, "You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don't understand that."

"What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It's bizarre to me," Aaron declared.

"A decade of marriage. It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both," he concluded about the topic.  

More From Entertainment:

North West pulls adorable heist killing Kim Kardashian excitement

North West pulls adorable heist killing Kim Kardashian excitement
‘AHS: Delicate Part 2' trailer reveals Kim Kardashian's ‘monster' side video

‘AHS: Delicate Part 2' trailer reveals Kim Kardashian's ‘monster' side
Exciting update puts spotlight on Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre long-awaited album

Exciting update puts spotlight on Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre long-awaited album
Prince William, Kate Middleton's feelings over conspiracy theories laid bare video

Prince William, Kate Middleton's feelings over conspiracy theories laid bare
Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton update amid records breach issue video

Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton update amid records breach issue
Kate Middleton's mental state since abdominal surgery exposed

Kate Middleton's mental state since abdominal surgery exposed
Meghan Markle shows Kate Middleton she's ‘in charge' with latest move

Meghan Markle shows Kate Middleton she's ‘in charge' with latest move
Kate Middleton records breach: Number of workers under investigation revealed

Kate Middleton records breach: Number of workers under investigation revealed
Ian McKellen recalls to snub Tom Cruise over strong principles

Ian McKellen recalls to snub Tom Cruise over strong principles
Meghan Fox reveals unsual rule for her kids

Meghan Fox reveals unsual rule for her kids
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez relationship takes major turn two years after marriage

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez relationship takes major turn two years after marriage
Nicola Coughlan teases fans with 'Bridgerton 3' update: ‘It's all changed'

Nicola Coughlan teases fans with 'Bridgerton 3' update: ‘It's all changed'