Photo: Aaron Taylor-Johnson claps back at marriage criticism

Aaron Taylor-Johnson reacted to the 24-year-old gap between him and his wife Sam.

Even though the actor currently made headlines over his rumoured casting in the next James Bond movie, his marriage with wife Sam has been a topic of public scrutiny for many years.

For the unfamiliar, the couple tied the knot in 2012 after they met on the sets on 2009’s John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy, which was directed by Sam.

At that time, the duo was criticized for their romance as the actor was 18 years old and the movie’s director was 42 years old.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, the now 33-year-old star touched on the backlash that he and his wife faced over their 24-year-old age gap.

"What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13,” he started the topic.

Aaron continued to address the backlash by saying, "You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don't understand that."

"What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It's bizarre to me," Aaron declared.

"A decade of marriage. It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both," he concluded about the topic.