Britney Spears loses major film role to ‘perfect' actress

In 2001's Legally Blonde, Britney Spears's name was somewhat up for the leading role of Elle Woods. But, the film’s writer revealed, ultimately, that Reese Witherspoon became the top choice due to her perfect matching with the character.



In a throwback interview with the Hollywood Gold podcast, the screenwriter Kiwi Smith opened up about the casting of the movie.

He shared, “The name Britney Spears was briefly floated but once Election (1999 comedy film with Reese Witherspoon) came out, we spoke about Reese… It just felt like ‘oh my god, this is the woman to play Elle’.”

She continued, “As much as I love Britney and think she has the perfect cadence to deliver some of Elle’s lines, Reese Witherspoon really was the perfect person to play the role.”

Adding, “The team didn’t consider anybody else once they landed on her, in fact.

But coming back to Britney, her acting career did not fly high supposedly due to her outstanding music journey.

However, the pop icon did a stint in the 2002 coming-of-age movie Crossroads.