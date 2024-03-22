Bad Bunny leaves Minneapolis fans high and dry with shocking news

Bad Bunny canceled his show in Minneapolis just two days before the event.

The Puerto Rican musician was set to perform at Target Center on Saturday after six years, however, the venue's website has now removed the event from their page.

Ticketmaster, the official ticket distributor for the concert, also announced the cancellation of the show whose early bird tickets were priced between $100 and $1,100.

“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days,” the announcement read.

According to MPR News, Bad Bunny’s last show in the Twin Cities was in 2018 as many Minnesota fans “have waited years to see him perform again.”

The King of Latin Trap is yet to comment on the event cancellation and it is unclear whether the show will be rescheduled or not.

As for his concerts in America, Bad Bunny performed in Denver on Wednesday and his next show will be set in Kansas City on March 26, before he’ll head to Chicago for three concerts at the United Center Arena.