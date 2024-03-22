Kate Middleton team acts like ‘mature adults' amid online hearsay

Kate Middleton PR is striving to shut down public rumours around the royal’s absence.



The Princess of Wales, who is living a low-key life after her abdominal surgery, is teasing conjecture about her sudden disappearance.

PR expert Edward Coram-James notes: "TikTok trolls are predicting Kate-Gate, the suggestion being that the Princess of Wales has gone AWOL and that the Royal Family is playing cover up," Edward began.

"That, after Easter, when the Princess has said she will return, she shall in fact not return. And that there is an explosive subplot that is waiting to be exposed. Whereas, in reality, to date, nothing has gone off script. Kensington Palace told the world that the Princess of Wales was taking time off. And, in all likelihood, the Princess shall reappear at the exact time that she always said she would."

The expert continued: "By staying above the fray and not giving oxygen, airtime or comment to unfounded gossip, the royals have, time after time, succeeded in giving themselves the appearance of being the mature adults in the room," Edward noted.

"If they stop being above the fray, and indeed start to join the fray, then they lose their allure or 'otherness' and just start to become like any other attention-seeking, scandal-laden celebrity family. It's at that point that the wider public might question their relevance,” he noted.